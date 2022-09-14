Expand / Collapse search
Police chase: 3 suspects surrender to authorities following short pursuit in Pasadena

Updated 10:39AM
Two men and a woman were taken into custody Wednesday morning following a brief pursuit that ended in the Pasadena area.

LOS ANGELES - Three grand theft auto robbery suspects surrendered to authorities following a short-lived pursuit in Pasadena on Wednesday morning.

The driver of a black BMW sedan led authorities on the 110 Freeway from downtown Los Angeles to a neighborhood in Pasadena where he stopped the vehicle and eventually got out of the car, along with two other suspects.

The suspects, appearing to be a woman and two men, were subsequently taken into custody. 