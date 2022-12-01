Car at center of police chase catches fire on 71 Freeway in Ontario area

Two people are in custody after leading authorities on a police chase across Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties.

The suspects, wanted for stealing a car they were in, drove through parts of Pomona and Ontario during the 2-county chase.

After the car started catching fire, the suspects ditched the vehicle on the side of the northbound lanes of the 71 Freeway in Ontario. The suspects, a man who sat in the passenger side and a woman who jumped out of the driver's side door, tried to run on foot but was immediately placed in custody.

Officials did not say where the car may have been stolen from.

Other than evading police and driving recklessly, it is unknown if the suspects were wanted for other crimes.