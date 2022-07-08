Police Chase: 2 home invasion suspects lead LAPD on pursuit in Panorama City

Two people wanted in connection to a home invasion led police on a wild chase in Panorama City.

The police chase eventually ended in the 14900 block of Blythe Street. The suspects then ditched the car and took off running through a neighborhood, hopping fences and ending up in someone's backyard.

One of the two suspects was placed in custody, but the second suspect remains on the run.

Officials did not specify which home invasion case the suspects were connected to.