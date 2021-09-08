Police arrest suspects accused of stealing identities of victims who died in South Florida condo collapse

article

Florida law enforcement officials said they've arrested several people suspected of stealing the identities of victims who died in the Surfside condominium building collapse in June.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office said it will provide details of the investigation during a news conference later Wednesday.

The Champlain Towers South oceanfront condominium collapsed in the early morning hours of June 24, killing 98 people.

Sergio Lozano, who lost both of his parents in the collapse, told WSVN that someone hacked into their online accounts and started stealing from them.

"The day of the funeral they began the process, and after they’re dead and buried, they’re stealing from them?" It’s just wrong. Just wrong."

RELATED: Surfside police release video showing officers responding moments after Florida condo collapse

Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the 40-year-old building to collapse years after initial warnings about serious structural flaws. Debris has been cleared from the site and taken to a warehouse near the Miami International Airport for examination.

Officials from a number of law enforcement agencies are expected to attend the news conference.

Advertisement

The Associated Press contributed to this report.