Police: 20,000 fentanyl pills seized in San Bernardino

Three people were arrested and 20,000 fentanyl pills seized in San Bernardino last week, according to police.

Members of the San Bernardino Police Department's Narcotics Unit performed a traffic stop on a car for vehicle code violations.

The driver was found to be on federal probation, police said, and was arrested along with two other passengers in the car on multiple felony charges.

A search of the car resulted in the seizure of 20,000 fentanyl pills, half an ounce of powdered cocaine, a loaded handgun, and over $1, 200 in cash, according to police.