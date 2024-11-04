Podcaster Joe Rogan endorses Donald Trump for President

Podcast host Joe Rogan has endorsed Donald Trump for President.

Rogan made the announcement on his X account on Monday night by sharing an old interview he had with Elon Musk. Rogan called the interview "the most compelling case for Trump you'll hear," as the entire 2-hour interview was posted on his social media pages.

"For the record, yes, that's an endorsement of Trump," Rogan wrote to his 13.3 million followers on X.

The announcement comes 10 days after Rogan published his interview with Trump on the podcaster's YouTube page. Rogan said in an Oct. 28 social media post that he and Kamala Harris' campaign had tried to arrange an interview but had issues reaching an agreement on how their talk would be set up. Rogan insisted on the said post that Harris did not turn down the podcast interview.

"Also, for the record the Harris campaign has not passed on doing the podcast. They offered a date for Tuesday, but I would have had to travel to her and they only wanted to do an hour. I strongly feel the best way to do it is in the studio in Austin. My sincere wish is to just have a nice conversation and get to know her as a human being. I really hope we can make it happen," Rogan's post read.