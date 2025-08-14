Playboy relocating LA headquarters to Miami Beach

The Brief Playboy is moving its global corporate headquarters from Los Angeles to Miami Beach. The company is also developing a new Playboy Club in Miami Beach, inspired by the original Playboy Mansion. The club will be created in partnership with "a leading hospitality company," but the name of the partner is not yet known.



Playboy, a historic name in American pop culture, has announced it is moving its global corporate headquarters from Los Angeles to Miami Beach.

What they're saying:

In a statement, Ben Kohn, chief executive of Playboy Inc., said, "Miami Beach is among the most dynamic and culturally influential cities in the country, making it the ideal home for Playboy's next chapter."

Kohn added, "Our vision is to create world-class content and experiences that resonate globally, and Miami Beach provides the perfect environment for that ambition."

Miami Beach commissioner Joseph Magazine commented that the move "is expected to bring a significant number of well-paying jobs to our city, and it reinforces our commitment to fostering innovation, cultural vitality, and economic growth in partnership with one of the most iconic brands in history."

The backstory:

Founded in the early 1950s, Playboy magazine was well-known for its rabbit logo and centerfolds.

The publication also featured short stories and interviews.

The magazine's print edition ceased in March 2020 but was relaunched in August 2024 to be published annually.

What's next:

The new Miami headquarters will include studios for creating multimedia content, such as podcasts and photography, for various digital platforms.

The new Playboy Club will be developed in collaboration with a "leading hospitality company" that was not immediately revealed.