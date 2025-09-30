Small plane makes emergency landing on San Diego freeway

The Brief A small plane made an emergency landing on Interstate 15 in San Diego this afternoon, landing on the center divider. The incident, which occurred just before 5 p.m. near the Balboa Avenue exit, caused traffic delays but resulted in no injuries. The cause of the emergency landing is currently unknown and is under investigation.



A small plane safely landed on Interstate 15 in San Diego Monday afternoon during the evening rush hour commute.

What we know:

The aircraft touched down on the center divider near the Balboa Avenue exit just before 5 p.m. and caused significant traffic delays.

Fortunately, no one on board or on the ground was injured.

What we don't know:

The cause of the emergency landing is under investigation.

Additionally, it is not specified how many people were on board the plane.