Small plane makes emergency landing on San Diego freeway

Published  September 30, 2025 7:27am PDT
Plane lands safely on San Diego freeway

The emergency landing was made on the I-15 Freeway near Balboa Avenue.

The Brief

    • A small plane made an emergency landing on Interstate 15 in San Diego this afternoon, landing on the center divider.
    • The incident, which occurred just before 5 p.m. near the Balboa Avenue exit, caused traffic delays but resulted in no injuries.
    • The cause of the emergency landing is currently unknown and is under investigation.

SAN DIEGO - A small plane safely landed on Interstate 15 in San Diego Monday afternoon during the evening rush hour commute. 

What we know:

The aircraft touched down on the center divider near the Balboa Avenue exit just before 5 p.m. and caused significant traffic delays. 

Fortunately, no one on board or on the ground was injured.

What we don't know:

The cause of the emergency landing is under investigation.

 Additionally, it is not specified how many people were on board the plane. 

