Small plane makes emergency landing on San Diego freeway
SAN DIEGO - A small plane safely landed on Interstate 15 in San Diego Monday afternoon during the evening rush hour commute.
What we know:
The aircraft touched down on the center divider near the Balboa Avenue exit just before 5 p.m. and caused significant traffic delays.
Fortunately, no one on board or on the ground was injured.
What we don't know:
The cause of the emergency landing is under investigation.
Additionally, it is not specified how many people were on board the plane.