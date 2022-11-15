Plane crash lands, Western Lakes Golf Club; 3 people, 53 dogs safe

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department says a twin-engine airplane landed safely on the golf course at Western Lakes Golf Club in Pewaukee on Tuesday morning, Nov. 15.

Officials tell FOX6 News the call for the emergency landing came in just after 9 a.m. Three adults on the plane suffered non-life-threatening injuries – and were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The plane also included 53 dogs which were inbound from southern states. They are being checked for injuries.

Waukesha County officials say the emergency landing led to a significant fuel spill – roughly 300 gallons of jet fuel went into the ground and to a nearby marsh. The Wisconsin DNR is on the scene.

Authorities expressed thanks to personnel at Western Lakes Golf Club for guiding emergency officials to the plane site quickly. The golf club personnel were also key in getting the dogs to safety – by using golf carts to take them to waiting trucks nearby.

Tate-Techtmann said the dogs will be available for adoption in the coming days.

The FAA has been notified of this emergency landing – and is expected to take over the investigation.

A maintenance worker at the golf course said they were in a maintenance shop when it sounded like a loud "thud" and "everything shook."