Small plane crash-lands on 91 Freeway in Corona

article

A small plane made an emergency landing on the 91 Freeway in Corona Tuesday afternoon.

Two people inside the plane managed to escape uninjured, according to the Corona Fire Department.

The plane caught fire, but crews managed to quickly put it out.

Traffic on the 91 Freeway is backed up for miles.

California Highway Patrol officers are preparing to close all eastbound lanes at Lincoln Avenue.

It's unclear whether any vehicles were struck.

This is a developing story, check back for updates