Pilot injured after rolling plane at La Verne airport

By CNS Staff
Published 
La Verne
City News Service

LA VERNE, Calif - A pilot attempting to steer his plane to a hangar at the Brackett Field Airport in La Verne suffered minor abrasions when he turned a "little tight" and rolled the small two-seater aircraft over, authorities said Sunday.

"It had nothing to do with taking off or landing," a La Verne Fire Department battalion chief told City News Service. "He actually had landed and was taxiing towards his hangar when he turned a little tight and rolled it over."

The crash was reported shortly after 9:15 a.m. Saturday, said Eva Ngai, spokeswoman for the Federal Aviation Administration. The pilot was the only person on board the AutoGyro Calidus, a small two-seater.

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched to the airport at about 9:30 a.m.

"He was able to get out his aircraft on his own," the battalion chief said. "We met him at his hangar."