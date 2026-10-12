Father shoots, kills his 2 sons in attempted murder-suicide in Pico-Union
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LOS ANGELES — Two young boys are dead, and their father is in critical condition following an alleged murder-suicide attempt Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles' Pico-Union District.
What we know:
The deadly shooting happened just before 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, in the area of Venice Boulevard and Catalina Street.
According to the LAPD, the 35-year-old father shot and killed his two boys, aged 4 and 10. He then turned the gun on himself but survived. He remains hospitalized in critical condition.
The two boys were pronounced dead at a hospital, police said. Their names have not been released.
Dig deeper:
While investigators haven't said what prompted the shooting, off camera the family said the couple had custody issues but believed they had worked things out.
"My sister is a good mother," an aunt of the kids told FOX 11.
They can only describe what happened as a father who may have snapped.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact LAPD Juvenile Division Detective Wilfredo Ortiz at 213-486-0530. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.
The Source: Information for this story came from the Los Angeles Police Department and interviews with family members.