Father shoots, kills his 2 sons in attempted murder-suicide in Pico-Union

The Brief A 35-year-old father allegedly shot and killed his two sons, ages 4 and 10, before turning the gun on himself Sunday afternoon. The father survived the self-inflicted gunshot wound and remains hospitalized in critical condition. Off camera, family members revealed the couple had previously experienced custody issues but believed they had been resolved.



If you or someone you know is in mental health crisis, help is available. The 988 suicide and crisis lifeline is available 24/7. Those looking to learn more about the hotline can click here for more information. The previous hotline (1-800-273-8255) is still available for those who still remember the old number.

LOS ANGELES — Two young boys are dead, and their father is in critical condition following an alleged murder-suicide attempt Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles' Pico-Union District.

What we know:

The deadly shooting happened just before 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, in the area of Venice Boulevard and Catalina Street.

According to the LAPD, the 35-year-old father shot and killed his two boys, aged 4 and 10. He then turned the gun on himself but survived. He remains hospitalized in critical condition.

The two boys were pronounced dead at a hospital, police said. Their names have not been released.

Dig deeper:

While investigators haven't said what prompted the shooting, off camera the family said the couple had custody issues but believed they had worked things out.

"My sister is a good mother," an aunt of the kids told FOX 11.

They can only describe what happened as a father who may have snapped.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact LAPD Juvenile Division Detective Wilfredo Ortiz at 213-486-0530. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.