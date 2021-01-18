PHOTOS: Inauguration Day 2021

The inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is set to be a historic one with the COVID-19 pandemic and threats to the Capitol playing a vital role in the preparation.

Inauguration Day 2021 will look very different than previous years with many events going virtual and security concerns closing the National Mall and surrounding areas.

(This story will be continuously updated through Inauguration Day.)

INAUGURATION DAY 2021

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Jill Biden arrive at his Biden's inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today's inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th Expand

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and husband Doug Emhoff arrive to the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today's inau Expand

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John G. Roberts arrives to the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today's inauguration cerem Expand

US Senator Bernie Sanders arrives for the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th US President on January 20, 2021, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh and U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett arrive at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January Expand

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Vice President Mike Pence arrives at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today's inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes t Expand

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Former U.S. President George W. Bush and Laura Bush arrive to the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today's inauguration cer Expand

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Rosario Dawson arrive the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today's inauguration ceremony Joe Bi Expand

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: (L-R) Doug Emhoff, U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Jill Biden and President-elect Joe Biden wave as they arrive on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol for the inauguration on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. Du Expand

Former US President Barack Obama, and former First lady Michele Obama arrive for the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th US President on January 20, 2021, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. (Photo by Melina Mara / POOL / AFP) (Photo by MELINA MAR Expand

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Sen. Ted Cruz (C) (R-TX), wearing a face mask that reads "Come and Take It", arrives to the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. Durin Expand

Former US First Lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (L) and Former US President Bill Clinton (R) arrives for the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th US President on January 20, 2021, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. (Photo by Melina Mar Expand

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) arrives at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today's inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes Expand

US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (R) arrives for the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th US President on January 20, 2021, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. (Photo by JIM LO SCALZO / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JIM LO SCALZO/POOL/AFP via Getty Ima Expand

The US Marine band performs before Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th US President on January 20, 2021, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/POOL/AFP via Getty Image Expand

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Nominee for Secretary of Defense retired U.S. Army General Lloyd Austin (R) and nominee for Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland arrive for the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Expand

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES - JANUARY 20, 2021: A woman holds a Joe Biden toy figure outside the Capitol Building. The inauguration ceremony for US President-elect Joe Biden and US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris takes place in Washigton, D.C. Expand

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden attend services at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle with Congressional leaders prior the 59th Presidential Inauguration ceremony on January 20, 2021 in Washington, Expand

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Marine One flies by the Washington Monument as President Donald Trump departs Washington DC on the morning of the 59th Presidential Inauguration ceremonies on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol Building on Wednesday, Jan. Expand

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump board Marine One as they depart the White House on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. President Trump is making his scheduled departure from the White House for Florida Expand

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump prepare to depart the White House on Marine One on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. Trump is making his scheduled departure from the White House for Florida, several Expand

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: The U.S. Capitol and stage are lit at sunrise ahead of the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today's inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of Expand

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris kicked off inaugural events in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday with a lighting ceremony to honor the more than 400,000 Americans who have died during the coronavirus pandemic.

(L-R) Douglas Emhoff, U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Dr. Jill Biden and U.S. President-elect Joe Biden look down the National Mall as lamps are lit to honor the nearly 400,000 American victims of the coronavirus pandemic at the Lincoln Memo Expand

PREPARATIONS IN DC

Nearly 200,000 U.S. flags now cover part of the National mall to represent the American people who are unable to travel to D.C. for the inauguration of the 46th president.

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 19: A view of the National Mall ahead of the inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on January 19, 2021 in Washington, DC. The inauguration will take place on January 20. (Phot Expand

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 18: The Honor Guard arrives at the East Front of the US Capitol during the dress rehearsal for the Inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on January 18, 2021 in Washington, DC. The inauguration will take place on January 2 Expand

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 18: Members of the military pass the East Front of the US Capitol during the dress rehearsal for the Inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on January 18, 2021 in Washington, DC. The inauguration will take place on January Expand

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 18: The U.S Capitol Building is prepared for the inaugural ceremonies for President-elect Joe Biden as American flags are placed in the ground on the National Mall on January 18, 2021 in Washington, DC. The approximately 191, Expand

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 15: Pennsylvania Avenue is empty between the White House and U.S. Capitol building on January 15, 2021 in Washington, DC. Due to security threats following last week's storming of the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob, law enfo Expand

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 15: Independence Avenue is virtually empty on January 15, 2021 in Washington, DC. Due to security threats following last week's storming of the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob, law enforcement agencies have increased security Expand

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 15: A temporary staging location for workers making the preparations for next weeks inauguration ceremony on the National Mall on January 15, 2021 in Washington, DC. Due to security threats following the January 6th pro-Trump Expand

The stage for the Presidential Inauguration is prepared outside the U.S. Capitol on January 12, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 17: Signs reading "2021 Biden Harris Inauguration" can be seen within the expanded protective perimeter around the White House on January 17, 2021 in Washington, DC. As a result of last week's riot at the U.S. Capitol, increa Expand

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 14: Biden-Harris Inauguration merchandise is displayed at a store in Union Station on January 14, 2021 in Washington, DC. Due to security concerns, the National Mall will be closed on Inauguration Day, as people are encourage Expand

SECURITY MEASURES

Officials have boosted the number of National Guard members deployed in Washington, D.C., to 25,000 -- an increase of 25 percent.

Guard members have fanned out across the U.S. Capitol lawn, inside the building and in surrounding areas of D.C. for days. It's an unprecedented security force, deemed necessary in the wake of a deadly riot at the Capitol and continuing threats of domestic terrorism.

At least 7,000 National Guard troops from dozens of states are already on the ground in the nation's capital, with more expected to arrive in coming days.

The military security force will be more than three times the total number of U.S. troops currently deployed in Iraq and Afghanistan.

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 19: A view of the the Supreme Court ahead of the inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on January 19, 2021 in Washington, DC. The inauguration will take place on January 20. ( Expand

WASHINGTON, DC, USA - JANUARY 19: Security measures are taken around Capitol building by National Guard soldiers on the day before the inauguration ceremonies for President-elect Joe Biden, in Washington, D.C., United States, on January 19, 2021. (Ph Expand

WASHINGTON, DC, USA - JANUARY 19: Security measures are taken around Capitol building on the day before the inauguration ceremonies for President-elect Joe Biden, in Washington, D.C., United States, on January 19, 2021. (Photo by Mostafa Bassim/Anado Expand

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 15: Razor wire is seen after being installed on the fence surrounding the grounds of the U.S. Capitol on January 15, 2021 in Washington, DC. Due to security threats following last week's storming of the U.S. Capitol by a pro- Expand

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 17: People pass through a checkpoint on 14th Street NW and I Street NW as workers put up new barriers on January 17, 2021 in Washington, DC. After last week's riots at the U.S. Capitol Building, the FBI has warned of addition Expand

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 15: A group of National Guard soldiers patrol the inner perimeter around the U.S. Capitol on January 15, 2021 in Washington, DC. Due to security threats following last week's storming of the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob, l Expand

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 17: Virginia National Guard soldiers on the east front of the U.S. Capitol on January 17, 2021 in Washington, DC. After last week's riots at the U.S. Capitol Building, the FBI has warned of additional threats in the nation's Expand

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 15: Maj. Gen. John Rhodes talks to National Guard soldiers before their guard shifts at the U.S. Capitol building on January 15, 2021 in Washington, DC. Due to security threats following last week's storming of the U.S. Capit Expand

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 12: U.S. National Guard troops stand guard at the U.S. Capitol on January 12, 2021 in Washington, DC. The Pentagon is deploying as many as 15,000 National Guard troops to protect President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Ja Expand

Members of the National Guard stand across the street near the Senate office buildings with the U.S. Captiol in the background as heightened security measures are put in place around the U.S. Capitol Building a day after a pro-Trump mob broke into th (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Expand

Virginia National Guard soldiers arrive at the east front of the U.S. Capitol on January 16, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

