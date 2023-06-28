Pete Davidson enters rehab to work on mental health, TMZ reports

article

Actor and comedian Pete Davidson is reportedly taking some time away from the spotlight.

According to a report from TMZ, Davidson has entered rehab to work on his mental health.

TMZ and Page Six had previously reported that the former Saturday Night Live star may be living with PTSD and borderline personality disorder. For years, Davidson has used his platform to raise awareness of mental illness.

The King of Staten Island star has opened up about his borderline personality disorder diagnosis with an interview with Glenn Close on Entertainment Tonight. Davidson has previously called out rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, in a SNL skit, saying, "being mentally ill is not an excuse to act like a jackass."

Are you or anyone you know struggling with mental health? Help is available. Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health has resources for those in need of mental health support, including a one-on-one peer support feature. Click here for more information.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or suicidal crisis, help is available. The 988 suicide and crisis lifeline is available 24/7. Those looking to learn more about the hotline can click here for more information. The previous hotline (1-800-273-8255) is still available for those who still remember the old number.

The announcement of Davidson's decision to check into rehab comes days after the SNL alum was charged with reckless driving for allegedly crashing his Mercedez-Benz into a home in Beverly Hills.

