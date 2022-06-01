2 Cats killed,12 animals injured in East Hollywood pet shop fire

Two animals were killed and at least 12 others were injured in a fire at a pet shop in East Hollywood Wednesday.

The fire was reported just before 6:20 p.m. at Pet Joy in a row of commercial buildings at 812 N. Virgil Ave., near Los Angeles City College, according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The fire was extinguished by 38 firefighters by 6:43 p.m., and firefighters at the scene rescued nine dogs and five cats from inside the shop.

Two cats died at the scene, while the remaining animals were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation before they were taken into the custody of the Los Angeles Animal Services, Humphrey said.

No other injuries were reported in the fire.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.