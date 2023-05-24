Metro bus driver stabbed in Woodland Hills; Suspect on the run

article

A Metro bus driver was stabbed in the Woodland Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles Wednesday, and police are searching for the attacker.

The attack happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday, near the intersection of Erwin Street and Topanga Canyon Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The Los Angeles Fire Department transported the bus driver to the hospital.

Police identified the suspect as a white man in his early 20s, approximately 6 feet tall with blonde hair, wearing a red shirt and black pants. Officers said he was last seen on foot near Owensmouth Avenue.

Officials did not say what might have led to the stabbing.

This attack comes just two days after Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn called for "a full accounting" of security protocols on Metro buses and trains in the wake of an attack on a Metro train in Long Beach.

"We have multi-million-dollar law enforcement contracts, Metro security, and 300 Metro Ambassadors who have been hired to ride our buses and trains," Hahn said in a statement Monday.

"But where were they when this woman was beaten up on the Blue Line last week," asked Hahn. "With this many layers of security, why didn't anyone come to this woman's aid? This is far from the first time there has been an attack on our trains in recent months. I will be asking for a full accounting of where our transit ambassadors, Metro security, and Long Beach Police officers assigned to Metro were at the time of this attack. Enough is enough. Our trains need to be safe for our residents."