Person stabbed at Mt. San Antonio College, suspect in custody

A person was stabbed Wednesday at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut and a suspect was taken into custody, authorities said.

Paramedics were sent to the 1100 block of North Grand Avenue about 11:35 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The victim was hospitalized and a suspect was taken into custody, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, which reported early Wednesday afternoon that there was no current public safety emergency at the location.

It was not immediately known if either the victim or the suspect are students. Both were described only as males, according to reports from the scene.