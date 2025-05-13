Person allegedly armed with knife shot by LAPD at apartment in Tarzana
LOS ANGELES - A man was shot by police at an apartment complex in Tarzana.
What we know:
The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of a possibly armed person in the 6200 block of Reseda Boulevard on Monday, May 12 around 9:30 p.m. LAPD was told the possibly-armed person may be suffering a mental illness.
At one point during the encounter between LAPD and the allegedly-armed person at the apartment, one of the officers ended up shooting that person.
After the shooting, LAPD said officers found and recovered a knife from the scene.
As of late Monday night, the allegedly-armed person was taken to the hospital for critical condition.
What we don't know:
Officials have not released the name of the person shot by police.
LAPD did not specify what prompted the shooting to take place.
The Source: This report used information provided by the Los Angeles Police Department.