Man found shot to death at Motel 6 in Rowland Heights

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death at a Motel 6 in Rowland Heights, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Responding officers found the man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his upper torso in the courtyard of the motel located in the 18900 block of Labin Ct. just after 1 a.m. Wednesday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Suspect information was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.