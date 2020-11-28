People react to LA County's new safer-at-home order, which kicks in Monday

Los Angeles County is just hours from being under a new safer-at-home order.

The county announced on Friday that the new order goes into effect Monday, November 30. Although Angelenos aren't necessarily overjoyed by the order, some of the viewers FOX 11 spoke with said they understand the reasoning behind them.

FOX 11 caught up with some of the viewers who weren't exactly staying home, but out taking advantage of Black Friday deals at the local shopping centers. Some questioned how health officials could have been blindsided by the increase in positive tests and sickness during the winter season when viruses usually are more active.

Others seemed resigned to staying home as much as possible. Yet, others say they will gather with loved ones at home, but wear masks.

However, one thing everyone seems to agree on: this will be one holiday night to be forgotten.

The county's new safer-at-home is expected to last through at least Sunday, December 20.

*= information taken from LA County Public Health.

On Saturday, the county reported 3,123 new coronavirus cases and 19 additional deaths for a total of 390,891 cases and 7,623 deaths.

