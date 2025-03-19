Peeper caught on camera in College of the Canyons bathroom

The Brief A man has been caught on camera filming women in the bathroom at the College of the Canyons. The alleged peeping Tom has not been caught. At least two women students say they've been filmed. One this month, and one in October 2024.



Officials are investigating after multiple women said they were filmed by a peeping Tom in the bathroom at the College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita over the last few months.

Peeping Tom caught on camera

What we know:

At least two women at the College of the Canyons say they've been filmed while in the bathroom, going back to October 2024.

One student told FOX 11 that she was in Aliso Hall on the Valencia campus on Oct. 22, 2024.

As she was in the stall, she saw a hand coming up from under the stall next to her. She then realizes it's a man, filming her. She takes out her phone to record. She confronts the man, dressed in all black with his face covered, and chases him out of the bathroom.

She then called 911 and filed a police report.

Repeat offender

The video was posted on Instagram this week. The student said she wanted to share the video after she learned of a similar situation on campus earlier this month.

What they're saying:

The student told FOX 11 that she felt the situation was "embarrassing."

"You go into the restroom thinking that you have your private, personal space," she said "And then, to look down and see a phone was honestly terrifying because I didn't even know who it was."

College of the Canyons responds

Dig deeper:

The College of the Canyons sent a statement to FOX 11 on Wednesday saying, in part that school officials "take the safety of our students seriously, and our Campus Safety officers have all been briefed on what occurred and are alert for future incidents."

The college confirmed to FOX 11 that a second incident happened in a separate bathroom on the Valencia campus on March 4. This incident happened in Hasley Hall.

SUGGESTED: Man accused of using selfie stick to peep into girl's bedroom: Irvine PD

The school has asked anyone who knows about these incidents or others, to contact Campus Security at 661-362-3229, or the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station at 661-260-4000.

No suspects

What we don't know:

Neither victim got a good look at the alleged peeping Tom, so officials do not have a good description.

The student who shared the Instagram video of the October 2024 incident told FOX 11 that this same thing had also happened in April 2024, but the College of the Canyons did not confirm that to FOX 11.