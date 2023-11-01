Pedestrian struck, killed on 101 Freeway in Hollywood
LOS ANGELES - Authorities were investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car on the 101 Freeway in the Hollywood area Wednesday morning.
Officers with the California Highway Patrol were called to the southbound side of the freeway near the Vermont Avenue exit around 5 a.m.
A SigAlert was issued in the area and several lanes remain closed in the area.
The name of the victim has not been released and no further information was immediately available.