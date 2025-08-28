Pedestrian struck, killed by OC sheriff's vehicle

An investigation is underway in Orange after a pedestrian was struck and killed by an Orange County Sheriff's Department vehicle late Wednesday night, officials said.

What we know:

Authorities said the crash occurred near the intersection of E. Chapman Avenue and Prospect Street around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 27.

Investigators said the victim was trying to cross Chapman Ave. outside the crosswalk when he was hit by the sheriff's vehicle that was driven by a deputy who was traveling westbound.

Devastated witnesses called 911 and crews with the Orange Fire Department rushed to the area. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

At this stage of the investigation, officials said the on-duty deputy wasn't responding to any calls at the time and was not in pursuit with any lights or sirens on. The deputy remained at the scene and was treated for minor injuries.

The westbound side of Chapman Ave. was closed overnight as investigators worked to piece together what led up to the deadly crash.

The Orange Police Department is leading the investigation.

The name of the victim has not been released by authorities.