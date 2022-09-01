Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Mid-City; police looking for driver

The Los Angeles Police Department released surveillance video of a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Mid-City, hoping it leads to the arrest of the suspect.

Police say on August 15 around 10:10 p.m., a dark-colored sports car was driving eastbound on Venice Blvd. when it collided into a pedestrian.

According to police, the pedestrian was not in a marked crosswalk at the time of the collision. The pedestrian, who was only identified as a 35-year-old Hispanic man, died at the scene.

The vehicle continued to drive eastbound without stopping.

Police say a second dark-colored sports utility vehicle may have also been involved, but it has not been determined at this time. The second vehicle also continued eastbound on Venice Blvd. after the collision.

In 2015, the LA City Council amended the Los Angeles Administrative Code and created a Hit-and-Run Reward Program Trust Fund. A reward of up to $50,000 is available to community members that provide information leading to the suspect’s identification, apprehension, and conviction.

Anyone with information is urged to contact West Traffic Division detectives at (213) 473-0234. You can remain anonymous by calling L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to lacrimestoppers.org.