Pedestrian killed in deadly Wilmington crash

A woman was killed when she was struck by a vehicle while walking on a street in Wilmington, authorities said Saturday.

The crash occurred at 7:45 p.m. Friday at G Street and George De La Torre Jr. Avenue, according to a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department's Operations Center.

The vehicle was westbound on G Street when it struck the 41-year-old woman, LAPD said.

Paramedics took the woman to a hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

The driver remained at the scene and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, officials said.

Further information on the suspect and the victim is not available at this time.