Pursuit suspect crashes, kills pedestrian in South LA

An innocent bystander was killed after they were caught up in the wreckage of a gruesome pursuit crash in South Los Angeles early Thursday morning, officials said.

Just after midnight, officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were in pursuit of a woman driving a possibly stolen 1987 Toyota Avalon. The pursuit then ended at the intersection of East 71st Street and South Central Avenue in the Florence-Firestone area.

Traffic investigators said the Avalon crashed into a minivan and at least two other vehicles. An innocent bystander who was walking in the area in a marked crosswalk was struck and the crash’s impact was so strong, that the victim’s legs were severed. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by authorities.

The LAPD has not released the names of the suspect or the victim.

The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken into custody.

