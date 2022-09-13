Pedestrian struck and killed by Metrolink train in Mission Hills

A person was struck and killed by a Metrolink train in the San Fernando Valley on Tuesday morning, officials said.

The crash was reported around 5:40 a.m. in the Mission Hills area. According to a Metrolink representative, the victim was in a "non-pedestrian" area between the Northridge and Van Nuys stations.

The victim was declared dead at the scene and all rail traffic was stopped in the area.

No further information was immediately released.

