Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in DTLA

A search is underway Tuesday for a driver that hit and killed a pedestrian in downtown Los Angeles.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. near Fourth and Wall streets.

According to police, the victim was walking in the street near Wall when the car turned left on Fourth and hit him.

The victim died at the scene.

A suspect vehicle description was not released.

The LAPD's Central Traffic will be handling the investigation of the fatal collision.

City News Service contributed to this report.