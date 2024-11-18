Paul Teal, 'One Tree Hill' actor, dead at 35

The Brief Actor Paul Teal died Friday, Nov. 15, his partner confirmed online. He appeared on seven episodes of One Tree Hill.



(STW Talent Agency)

Actor Paul Teal, who starred on the hit show "One Tree Hill", has died at the age of 35.

According to Forbes, Teal died following a battle with cancer.

His partner Emilia Torello confirmed his passing in an Instagram post saying, "The most thoughtful, inspiring, driven, self-disciplined, loving man passed away on Friday, November 15, 2024.



Paul, you were my soulmate, my soon-to-be-husband, my rock, and my future. You filled my lungs with laughter, my stomach with butterflies, and my heart with love. You were taken too soon, in a battle that you fought bravely without fail.



While a part of me died with you, I promise to fight to find joy in life as hard as you fought to live every single day. The world is lucky to have even had a moment with Paul Teal, and I am the luckiest person in it, because I got to call you mine. I will love you forever."

Teal's other acting credits include "Deep Water," "Fear Street: Part Two 1987," and Netflix's hit show "Outer Banks."

His "One Tree Hill" co-star, Bethany Joy Lenz, paid tribute to Teal in a touching post that read in part, "My heart is heavy. Paul Teal was the kind of guy who lit up a room without trying. His bright smile, infectious laugh and kind heart made you want to be near him.

I worked closely with Paul for months when he played Noah in my and @ronaniello musical production of The Notebook in 2006. He was shy and funny and so so comfortable on stage. Wow. Like his second skin. You couldn’t take your eyes off him. Later, I was giddy to be directing an episode of One Tree Hill where I’d get to cast a new recurring character, Josh- the sleazy movie star. With his self-effacing sense of humor and willingness to dive fully into any character, Paul was perfect for the part. He was a joy to work with in any environment and so generous.

We stayed in touch on and off. I wish it had been more. I wish I’d called all those times I meant to but got distracted. Life is short. I keep thinking that this week. Life is short."