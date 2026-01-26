Sydney Sweeney could face charges over Hollywood sign stunt

The Brief Sydney Sweeney could face charges over a recent PR stunt. Video released Monday shows the actress climbing the landmark, allegedly without permission. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce says it's investigating and could possibly file a police report for vandalism or trespassing.



Actress Sydney Sweeney could face legal issues after climbing the iconic Hollywood sign and hanging dozens of bras over it.

What we know:

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce could potentially file a police report seeking charges such as trespassing or even vandalism.

According to TMZ, Sweeney got a permit from FilmLA to shoot the Hollywood Sign, but she did not have permission to touch or climb the sign.

In a statement to various media outlets, Hollywood Chamber of Commerce CEO Steve Nissen said Sweeney did not receive permission from the chamber for the filming effort.

"The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce owns the intellectual property rights to the image of the Hollywood Sign, so that anyone intending to use and/or access the Hollywood Sign for commercial purposes must obtain a license or permission from the Hollywood Chamber to do so," Nissen said, adding that the chamber "did not grant a license or permission of any kind to the production involving Sydney Sweeney as reported by TMZ, nor did anyone seek a license or permission from the chamber for that production."

The stunt was reportedly to promote her new lingerie line, Syrn.

Sweeney posted video to her Instagram, showing herself and her production team getting in a van, driving up the mountain, and climbing parts of the sign in order to hang dozens of bras from it.