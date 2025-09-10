Pastor: Charlie Kirk faced death threats... and he was never afraid of that

The Brief A man Charlie Kirk considered his pastor, Rob McCoy, spoke to FOX 11 about Kirk's death, saying Kirk had no fear of death and was not afraid of the threats he received. Pastor McCoy stated that he believes Kirk's death was a "professional hit" due to the way the killer left the gun and fled. Pastor McCoy says that those who "couldn't compete with logic and reason used a bullet" to end Kirk's life.



The man Charlie Kirk referred to as his pastor spoke exclusively with FOX 11 Wednesday night via Zoom from a hotel room in Utah.

"Charlie didn't die today; he began to truly live," said Pastor Rob McCoy. "His heart was secured in Jesus. That's what he professed and proclaimed. He had no fear of death. Every day he faced death threats from evil, and he was never afraid of that."

FOX 11 asked McCoy if Kirk had ever expressed concerns to him about the possibility of assassination.

"Of course, he had a security detail," said McCoy. "He received death threats every day, hundreds. His security detail was excellent. This was obviously, from my opinion, a professional hit. The gunman knew to leave the gun and run."

Pastor Rob McCoy routinely had Kirk as a guest speaker at Godspeak Calvary Chapel in Newbury Park, California. The two also founded Turning Point USA Faith together in hopes of getting church leaders more involved in politics.

"Charlie called me his pastor; I prefer to be considered his friend and his biggest fan," said McCoy. "Charlie fought vehemently, even for those who were detractors. He had them come to the front of the line, and he protected their freedom of speech as well."

Pastor McCoy says Kirk's impact will live on through the lives he inspired through his work.

"Charlie is my friend, and a coward took his life today," said McCoy. "Those who couldn't compete with logic and reason used a bullet. Today, evil thinks it won, but it didn't. They just hit a hornet's nest."