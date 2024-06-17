Passenger shot in bus traveling on 10 Freeway in LA County's San Gabriel Valley

article

A shooting broke out inside a bus that was driving along the 10 Freeway in Los Angeles County's San Gabriel Valley.

The California Highway Patrol responded to a call of a shooting in the Foothill Transit silver streak bus around 6 p.m. on June 17. The passenger was taken to the hospital and is expected to eventually recover from the shooting, according to CHP.

The suspect took off from the bus and remains on the run. The shooting is believed to have stemmed from a fight breaking out between the alleged shooter and the person shot.

The shooting forced parts of the 10 Freeway near the Puente Avenue exit to shut down before the roads eventually reopened.

