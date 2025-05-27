Pasadena firefighter paralyzed in off-duty crash

article

A firefighter paramedic with the Pasadena Fire Department sustained life-alerting injuries after being involved in an off-duty motorcycle accident.

What we know:

According to Pasadena Firefighters Local 809 and a GoFundMe page, Armen Hagopian was involved in a crash on May 20. He sustained a severe spinal cord injury and is recovering in the ICU. His injuries paralyzed him from the waist down.

Details surrounding the accident were not released.

Hagopian has worked for the city for six years and was most recently assigned to Firehouse 36.

What they're saying:

"Armen has dedicated his career to selflessly protecting others. Most recently, he spent days battling the flames of the Eaton fire, risking his life to save the lives and homes of many in our community. Now, it is our turn to rally around him and support him in any way we can," the GoFundMe read.

Funds are being collected to help support his medical care and rehabilitation.