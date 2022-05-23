Expand / Collapse search

Parolee arrested in Simi Valley

By Alexa Mae Asperin
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 11

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. - A parolee wanted on a felony warrant was arrested in Simi Valley Sunday. 

According to police, 45-year-old David Searles of Simi Valley was arrested Sunday morning. He was wanted on a felony "parolee at large" warrant.

Officers responded to a report of an in-progress trespass around 8 a.m. in the 1600 block of Ona Circle. 

Authorities arrested Searles and a second suspect, 47-year-old Chantelle Sipos, inside a nearby home for trespassing. 

Both were booked at the Ventura Main Jail.