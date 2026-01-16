Hoax threat triggers massive evacuation at Parkwest Bicycle Casino in Bell Gardens

The Brief Parkwest Bicycle Hotel & Casino was evacuated Thursday afternoon after reports surfaced of a possible armed suspect and a suspected explosive device on the property. A massive multi-agency tactical sweep found the threat to be non-credible, with no injuries reported, and no hazardous devices discovered after a five-hour investigation. Authorities are investigating the incident as a potential "swatting" call, one of several hoax threats targeting the Los Angeles area this week, including a similar report at LAX.



The Parkwest Bicycle Casino in Bell Gardens resumed normal operations on Friday after police evacuated the casino the previous evening following a hoax bomb threat.

What we know:

According to police, officers received a high-priority call on Thursday just after 4 p.m. regarding an armed person with an explosive.

Shortly afterward, a secure perimeter was established around the property, and the casino and hotel were evacuated.

Tactical teams utilized armored BearCat vehicles to block entrances while officers conducted a floor-by-floor sweep of the massive complex.

Roads in the area along with the 710 Freeway off-ramps were closed during the investigation.

Once the property was declared safe, guests were allowed to go back to the casino and hotel.

The operation was a massive coordination involving the Huntington Park, South Gate, and Culver City Police Departments, along with the California Highway Patrol.

What we don't know:

While the threat was determined to be a hoax, police have not yet identified a specific suspect or person of interest.

It remains unclear if this incident is directly linked to the other "swatting" calls reported at LAX and Van Nuys Airport earlier in the week.

Investigators are currently working to trace the origin of the initial call to determine if it was a coordinated effort.

What they're saying:

The Bell Gardens Police Department emphasized the severity of the response, stating, "The Bell Gardens Police Department takes all threats of this nature seriously and remains committed to ensuring public safety."

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing.

Because making a hoax "swatting" call involving a bomb threat is a federal crime that carries severe penalties, the case may eventually involve federal investigators if a suspect is identified and located.