Bicycle casino guests in Bell Gardens forced to evacuate

The Parkwest Bicycle Casino in Bell Gardens was evacuated Thursday.

A SigAlert was issued for the northbound 710 Freeway to Florence Avenue at around 6:15 p.m., noting that the off-ramp was expected to remain closed until further notice due to police activity, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Florence Avenue was backed up with heavy traffic, and Eastern Avenue in front of the property appeared to be shut down to vehicles.

Multiple reports indicated a heavy police presence, with at least two armored SWAT BearCat vehicles blocking the entrance to the hotel and casino, along with other law enforcement vehicles from various agencies, including the Bell Gardens Police Department.

City News Service attempted to obtain additional information about the police activity from the department, but a spokeswoman said details remain limited as investigators continue their investigation.