Parking in DTLA Arts District? You'll have to pay for it

A new parking system begins in downtown Los Angeles' Arts District, but not everyone is happy about the latest policy.

Beginning at 8 a.m. Friday morning, drivers will need to pay to park in the area. A number of new kiosks have been implemented, between First and Fourth Streets, as well as between Alameda St. and Santa Fe Ave. in downtown Los Angeles.

Drivers have the option to either pay at these kiosks or pay through an app on their phone.

But early Friday morning, some of the new parking kiosks have already been vandalized. Before the parking system has even started, some of the kiosks, parking stalls and parking instructions were already covered in graffiti.

"I don't think it's fair," said Francisco Hernandez, a worker in the Arts District, "We come out here to make a living, and we're charged so much to park here. And it's not even safe."

The new parking program starts at $1 an hour, with a two hour limit, between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday. But drivers could be charged more during high traffic hours, according to officials.

"What are we supposed to do? Run out every two hours to go pay our parking?" asked Mike Perez, another worker in the Arts District.

FOX 11 reached out to the city for comment but has yet to hear back.