Three shot near Valley Indoor Swap Meet in Panorama City

Three people were shot Wednesday afternoon near the Valley Indoor Swap Meet in Panorama City, authorities confirmed to FOX 11.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said that a shooting was reported at 2:27 p.m. near the intersection of Parthenia Street and Tobias Ave.

Paramedics treated five people for injuries, three of which were suffering gunshot wounds.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to the scene and was actively searching for the gunman.

The motive behind the shooting is currently unknown.

Images from SkyFOX showed that police closed the intersection as they were conducting their investigation.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.