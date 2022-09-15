Illegal street racing event in Palmdale results in multiple citations

article

An operation by conducted by law enforcement to crack down on illegal street racing in Palmdale resulted in several vehicles being impounded and multiple citations issued, according to the Palmdale Sheriff's Station.

It happened Tuesday in the area of 732 West Ranch Vista Boulevard.

Officials said 8 vehicles were impounded, and several citations including speeding, driver's license violation, misdemeanor, and other infractions were issued. Additionally, a stolen vehicle was recovered and the driver of that car arrested.

Authorities said the operation is part of a larger effort to combat illegal street racing and reckless driving in the city.

"These car meets have generated a large number of complaints and calls for service from the community. These meets are extremely dangerous to the drivers, spectators, and the patrons of nearby businesses," the sheriff's station said.

Authorities are reminding the public that participating in these illegal street racing events can lead to fines upward of $500, suspension of your license, and having your vehicle impounded for 30 days.