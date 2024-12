Image 1 of 4 ▼ SkyFOX

Officials are investigating after a small plane landed in a rural area of Palmdale.

The small RV-14 aircraft landed about eight miles east of the runway of Palmdale Regional Airport. The pilot says he landed close to Ave N and 90th Street.

Images from SkyFOX show the aircraft in the middle of a desert area behind a shrub.

No injuries were reported.