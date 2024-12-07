Palm Springs police officer, 9 others injured in accident during parade

The Festival of Lights parade in Palm Springs took a drastic turn after an accident occurred, injuring ten people, including a traffic officer with the Palm Springs Police Department Saturday evening.

The accident occurred around 6 p.m. on the parade route at Palm Canyon Drive and Amado Road. All involved, including the officer, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were hospitalized.

It wasn't immediately made clear what circumstances led to the accident.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the incident and is asking the public to forward any videos and images they may have to pscitygovernmentmedia@palmspringsca.gov.

"We appreciate the community’s support. Our thoughts are with the officer, his family and all of those injured today," the Palm Springs Police Department said.

This story is developing.