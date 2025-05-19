'He was anti test tube': Father of suspect in Palm Springs fertility clinic bombing speaks out

The Brief The father of Guy Edward Bartkus spoke out Monday, saying his son isn't a terrorist or anti-life, but was anti test tube baby. Bartkus is accused of setting off a car bomb in front of a fertility clinic in Palm Springs. He was killed in the attack; four others were injured. The FBI said that the blast was a targeted terrorist act.



The father of the suspect involved in the bombing of a Palm Springs fertility clinic is speaking out, saying his son is not a terrorist but was against test tube babies.

The backstory:

Guy Edward Bartkus of Twentynine Palms, was identified by the FBI as the suspect in the apparent car bomb detonation on Saturday outside American Reproductive Centers.

25-year-old Bartkus died in the blast. Four others were injured. Investigators said all the embryos at the facility were saved.

Bartkus attempted to livestream the explosion and left behind writings that communicated "nihilistic ideations" that were still being examined to determine his state of mind, said Akil Davis, the assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Los Angeles field office. U.S. Attorney Bilal "Bill" Essayli called the message "anti-pro-life."

Father speaks out

What they're saying:

The suspect's father, Richard Bartkus, told FOX 11 that his son isn't a terrorist nor anti-life, but was anti test tube baby.

"I wouldn't call him a terrorist. A terrorist is out to kill people, destroy life. He wasn't there to destroy life. He was there against test tube baby. He was not anti-life, he was anti test tube baby. He thinks people who had test tube babies they would never really love the child as their own, Bartkus said.

He said his son isn't a killer and believes he should be called a suicide bomber. He also described Guy as a bright kid and a computer genius who played with explosives in the past. His father added that he was the "kind of kid who was always getting into something." He shared a story of how Guy was playing with matches when he was 8-years-old and accidently set the house on fire. Guy attend Landers Elementary and Yucca Valley High School.

He also thinks he didn't act alone; however, authorities have not confirmed that idea.

Bartkus lived in Twentynine Palms with his mother and sister. He hasn't spoken to or seen his father in a few years.

Neighbors say he mostly kept to himself.

"I think that was probably the way he wanted it. You know a lot of times when people do stuff like this they kind of stay away from the public eye, stay away from attention," a neighbor said.