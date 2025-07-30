Newsom signs order limiting state duplex law in LA County burn scar zones

The Brief The Executive Order would strengthen LA's control of development in high fire hazard severity zones. Senate Bill 9 is a state law that allows property owners to build up to four units on their land that was previously designated for single-family homes.



As rebuilding efforts continue in the Pacific Palisades, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an Executive Order Wednesday, giving local government the ability to limit Senate Bill 9 developments in burn scar areas.

What we know:

The order would give local elected officials the ability to suspend provisions under Senate Bill 9, a 2021 law that allows property owners to build up to four units on their land that was previously designated for single-family homes.

This exemption would affect locations in high-severity burn areas, such as the Palisades, parts of Malibu and Altadena.

More than 5,000 single-family homes were damaged or destroyed by the Palisades Fire.

Mayor Karen Bass warned that SB 9 could allow developers to change those properties into multiple-unit residencies, which could drastically further challenge ingress and egress in a very high fire hazard severity zone.

"It could fundamentally alter the safety of the area by straining local infrastructure," Bass said in her statement. "I oppose this usage as it relates to the rebuilding in the Palisades, and I look forward to continuing work with Gov. Newsom and state leaders to advocate for the Palisades community and identify a path forward as we continue to rebuild."

City Councilwoman Traci Park, who represents Pacific Palisades, wrote a letter Tuesday to Newsom's office expressing her opposition to SB 9. She warned that the law could lead to an "unforeseen explosion of density."

The orders are temporary, but give cities a say in what rebuilding looks like on the ground.

Dig deeper:

The executive order will remain in effect as long as the state of emergency remains active, the governor's office said.

Below is a breakdown of the order:

Grants local governments authority to adjust rules for SB 9 development (lot splits and duplexes in single-family residential zones) in very high fire severity zones within the LA fire burn scars. This order affects the entire Palisades within the city of LA, the eastern foothills portions of Altadena, Sunset Mesa, and Malibu.

Includes a seven-day pause on SB 9 development in these specific areas while locals develop their own standards.

Provides local governments with the flexibility to tailor standards based on community needs. For example, local officials could add additional mitigation requirements or designate areas within the affected zones where SB 9 development is or isn’t allowed. It allows local officials to make determinations as to what best serves their community — balancing the needs of their community and fire-resilient, safe recovery.