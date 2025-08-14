YMCA announces plan to rebuild Palisades-Malibu location following January wildfire

The Brief The YMCA and city officials announced plans to rebuild the Palisades-Malibu location, which burned down during the Palisades Fire in January. The new facility will have two campuses to better serve the community. It's unclear when the new location will open.



In January, the Palisades Fire completely destroyed the Palisades-Malibu YMCA. Now, seven months later, plans were announced to rebuild a new world-class facility.

What we know:

On Thursday, elected city officials, community members, and those with the YMCA broke ground on the new facility.

The new facility will have two campuses — one located in the Via de la Paz area and another near Temescal and Sunset.

PACIFIC PALISADES, CA - AUGUST 14: Artist rendering of the expanded Simon Meadow that's part of the $25 million formerly Palisades-Malibu YMCA that will be renamed the Lowe Family YMCA. The announcement was made in Pacific Palisades, CA on Thursday,

"Today we are making the commitment to not only bring back the Via de la Paz YMCA that we lost due to the fires but also to be able to add a second facility and services and programs to the Palisades community right here on Simon Medow and what this means for the Y but most importantly what this means for community is to be able to give a sense of hope and opportunity as we look to the future," said Victor Dominguez, president and CEO of the YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles.

The Via de la Paz site will restore the facility that was destroyed earlier this year, while the Simon Meadow facility is expected to allow the YMCA to expand programming and serve more families with permanent indoor-outdoor spaces.

To kick off the campaign, LA County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, who represents Pacific Palisades and Malibu, made a commitment of $10 million for the project. Additionally, Bob Lowe, CEO of Lowe Enterprises, a real estate investment firm based in Los Angeles, is expected to provide a "sizeable" donation to the campaign, according to YMCA officials.

The combined campuses will be renamed the Lowe Family YMCA, who have been longtime members and who pledged to support the rebuilding.

According to YMCA, the Via de la Paz campus is expected to receive partial support from the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Public Assistance program. The Simon Meadow expansion will be entirely funded by donations.

What they're saying:

Lowe, who is a board member of the YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles, said the facility in Palisades-Malibu has been an important part of his family going back three generations.

"We are so pleased that the Lowe family can help ensure the Y will be able to serve the Palisades families now and for generations in the future," Lowe said in a statement.

Horvath shared that she was proud to invest in the rebuilding efforts as well.

PACIFIC PALISADES, CA - AUGUST 14: Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, center, receives applause from Mayor Karen Bass, left, Los Angeles Councilmember Traci Park and Jim Kirtley, executive director of the Palisades-Malibu YMCA, during the

"Today's launch is more than just a construction milestone -- it's a symbol of recovery, resilience and hope," Horvath said in a statement. "This is a vital step toward healing -- and a powerful reminder that we will be back in community, together, soon."

Mayor Bass called it an "incredible symbol of hope and inspiration."