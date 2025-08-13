Pali High students return to classes in old Sears building

The Brief Students from fire-damaged Palisades Charter High School are back in classes at a temporary location in Santa Monica. The school was damaged in the Palisades Fire and is not expected to reopen until 2026. School officials are advising commuters to allow for extra travel time due to an increase in traffic.



Students from Palisades Charter High School have returned to class in a temporary location in Santa Monica after their campus was damaged in the Palisades Fire.

The backstory:

Following the fire, students initially transitioned to remote learning.

Classes were then moved to the old Sears Building in Santa Monica to finish the last school year, so returning students are already familiar with the temporary campus.

What's next:

The damaged Palisades Charter High School campus is not expected to be ready to reopen until 2026.

In the meantime, students will continue attending classes at the temporary "Pali South" location.