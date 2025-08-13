Pali High students return to classes in old Sears building
LOS ANGELES - Students from Palisades Charter High School have returned to class in a temporary location in Santa Monica after their campus was damaged in the Palisades Fire.
The backstory:
Following the fire, students initially transitioned to remote learning.
Classes were then moved to the old Sears Building in Santa Monica to finish the last school year, so returning students are already familiar with the temporary campus.
What's next:
The damaged Palisades Charter High School campus is not expected to be ready to reopen until 2026.
In the meantime, students will continue attending classes at the temporary "Pali South" location.
The Source: This story is based on direct quotes from students and school officials on scene.