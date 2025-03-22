Pacoima residents allowed back home days every home explosion

The Brief Residents of a Pacoima neighborhood that was evacuated earlier this week due to an explosion have been allowed back home. One small area of the neighborhood is still restricted. A home on W. Remington Street exploded on Thursday. Officials say the blast was caused by illegal homemade fireworks.



Pacoima residents began to return home more than two days after a home in the neighborhood exploded. Officials said the blast was caused by illegal fireworks inside.

Pacoima home explosion

The backstory:

Firefighters came out to a home on W. Remington Street just after 9 a.m. on Thursday. When they got there, they found the wreckage of the building, which had partially collapsed from the explosion. Dozens of residents in the neighborhood were evacuated.

Inside the building, according to LAFD officials, were a 24-year-old man and four dogs. Paramedics took the man to the hospital. He had burns to more than half his body. As of Friday evening, he was still in critical condition. Crews were able to rescue all four dogs.

Why you should care:

After crews investigated the home, they found more volatile chemicals. Officials determined that because the chemicals were so volatile, they couldn't be moved for fear of another explosion.

"This house is essentially a bomb," said Kenny Cooper with the ATF.

In order to get rid of the remaining explosives, officials said, they would have to burn them.

More homes were evacuated as a result, and on Friday night the area was set on fire in a controlled burn. On Saturday, officials said that the controlled burn was a success, and evacuation orders were lifted.

The aftermath of a controlled burn in Pacoima.

Evacuations lifted

What we know:

Approximately 60 homes had been evacuated in Pacoima following the explosion. Around 2 p.m. on Saturday, officials began reopening the area to residents, with one exception. Remick Street between Gain Street and Remington Street was still restricted.

Explosives investigation

What we don't know:

The Los Angeles Police Department's Major Crimes Division and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms are still investigating the explosion.

Officials told FOX 11 that they are not yet calling the man who was hospitalized a "suspect."