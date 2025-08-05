Elderly woman walking her dog killed by hit-and-run driver in Pacoima

The Brief A woman and her dog were struck by a hit-and-run driver Monday night. Police eventually located the suspect's car and took him into custody.



An elderly woman who was walking her dog Monday night in Pacoima was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver.

What we know:

The crash happened around 8:10 p.m., near Osborne and Haddon streets.

According to police, the driver of a white Honda Accord was traveling eastbound on Osborne Street when it struck the woman and her dog who were on the roadway.

Police said the driver failed to stop. Officers from the Foothill division located the suspect's car and took him into custody. He was identified as 31-year-old Ever Marquez. He was arrested and booked for felony hit-and-run causing death.

The woman, identified as 76-year-old Gloria Vasquez, died at the scene. Police said her dog suffered severe injuries and later died.