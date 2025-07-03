Large structure fire erupts in Pacoima, 1 woman critically injured

The Brief Fire crews are battling a massive structure fire in Pacoima. More than 100 firefighters are fighting the fire. One woman has been critically injured.



Fire crews are battling a massive structure fire in Pacoima on Thursday night, that's critically injured at least one woman.

What we know:

The Los Angeles Fire Department reported the fire around 9 p.m. on Thursday at a structure on W. Corcoran Street.

More than 100 firefighters were working Thursday to battle the flames.

According to the LAFD, one woman was critically injured and has been taken to the hospital.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire was not clear, but the LAFD reported that "fireworks are active, exposing homes and brush in the area."