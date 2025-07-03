Large structure fire erupts in Pacoima, 1 woman critically injured
LOS ANGELES - Fire crews are battling a massive structure fire in Pacoima on Thursday night, that's critically injured at least one woman.
What we know:
The Los Angeles Fire Department reported the fire around 9 p.m. on Thursday at a structure on W. Corcoran Street.
More than 100 firefighters were working Thursday to battle the flames.
According to the LAFD, one woman was critically injured and has been taken to the hospital.
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire was not clear, but the LAFD reported that "fireworks are active, exposing homes and brush in the area."
The Source: Information in this story is from the Los Angeles Fire Department's Alerts page.