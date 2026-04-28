LAPD officer, civilian bitten by dog during Pacoima cleanup operation

The Brief A Los Angeles Police Department officer and a civilian were bitten by a dog during a municipal cleanup operation on Tuesday morning. The attack happened around 10:45 a.m. near the intersection of Bradley Avenue and Montague Street while officers were assisting with site clearing. Authorities are investigating reports of gunfire at the scene; the current condition of the victims and the dog has not been released.



A routine cleanup operation in Pacoima turned violent Tuesday morning after a dog reportedly attacked and bit both a responding LAPD officer and a bystander.

What we know:

The incident happened at around 10:45 a.m. in the vicinity of Bradley Avenue and Montague Street.

According to the LAPD, officers were on-site assisting with a cleanup effort when the canine attacked.

Both an officer and one civilian sustained bite wounds during the encounter.

What we don't know:

The LAPD has not yet confirmed the severity of the injuries sustained by the officer or the civilian.

The current status and breed of the dog, as well as whether the animal was a stray or belonged to someone at the scene, are unknown.

What's next:

Police investigators and animal control officials are expected to remain in the Pacoima area to determine the circumstances leading up to the attack.