Ex-Raiders WR Henry Ruggs III denied parole for deadly 2021 DUI crash
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Ex-NFL player Henry Ruggs III was denied parole nearly five years after killing a woman in a car crash in Las Vegas, the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners ruled Thursday.
Ruggs, a former first-round draft pick and Raiders wide receiver, drove his sports car at speeds up to 156 mph in the city on Nov. 2, 2021, slamming into a vehicle that killed driver Tina Tintor and her dog, Max. Tintor was 23.
Prosecutors at the time said his blood-alcohol level taken within the required two hours after the crash was 0.16%. Before the crash, he was at TopGolf, a sports entertainment venue in Las Vegas, according to prosecutors.
Ruggs pleaded guilty in May 2023 to felony DUI causing death and misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter. He was sentenced in August 2023 to a three- to 10-year prison sentence.
Ruggs will go before the parole board again three months before his Aug. 24, 2027, mandatory parole release date, according to Kathi Baker, executive director of the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners.
His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
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